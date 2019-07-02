160 lbs of produce donated by Plainfield Correctional Facility

Posted 11:01 am, July 2, 2019, by

Produce donated by Plainfield Correctional Facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. —  The Plainfield Correctional Facility (PCF) and Warden Stanley Knight announced a large donation of produce to Cypress Manor Residential Care Facility on Tuesday.

According to officials, the load of produce is the first donation of the year from the garden of offenders from the PCF.

“It’s amazing to see the offender population giving back to the community. Their willingness to put in the hard work so those in need can benefit is heartwarming. We look forward to future harvests and continued success of this program,” stated Knight.

The donation consists of 160 lbs of produce, including 72 lbs of collard greens and 94 lbs of kohlrabi, grown and cultivated by offenders in a garden plot located inside the correctional facility.

PCF says, vegetables are harvested and then donated to local charities as part of this program.

Cypress Manor Residential Care Facility serves residents of Hendricks County who need of residential care and supportive services.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.