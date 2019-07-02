× 160 lbs of produce donated by Plainfield Correctional Facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Correctional Facility (PCF) and Warden Stanley Knight announced a large donation of produce to Cypress Manor Residential Care Facility on Tuesday.

According to officials, the load of produce is the first donation of the year from the garden of offenders from the PCF.

“It’s amazing to see the offender population giving back to the community. Their willingness to put in the hard work so those in need can benefit is heartwarming. We look forward to future harvests and continued success of this program,” stated Knight.

The donation consists of 160 lbs of produce, including 72 lbs of collard greens and 94 lbs of kohlrabi, grown and cultivated by offenders in a garden plot located inside the correctional facility.

PCF says, vegetables are harvested and then donated to local charities as part of this program.

Cypress Manor Residential Care Facility serves residents of Hendricks County who need of residential care and supportive services.