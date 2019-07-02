× 10 fun Fourth of July activities for the entire family in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Parades, live music, fireworks, and more—celebrate the Fourth of July with one of these family-friendly events in Indianapolis.

Also, check out this list of times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities.

Indianapolis Indians

Watch one of America’s favorite pastimes, a baseball game, before watching the downtown Indy fireworks display from your seat at Victory Field.

4th of July Party at Indiana City

The free party is family friendly and pet friendly. Indiana City Brewing Company says they’ll have sidewalk chalk and bubbles available for little ones and a pet cooling station with plenty of dog bowls.

There will also be a double-elimination cornhole tournament for adults. Both teammates from the 1st place team will receive a $100 Indiana City gift card along with an ICB branded shirt.

It is recommended you bring seating to view the downtown fireworks.

The party lasts from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Independence Day Social 2019 at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Take a tour of the mansion with Harrison-era re-enactors, and enjoy fun activities for kids on the lawn while listening to live music.

2019 INDYpendence Day 4K & 8K

This annual race has both a 4K and an 8K option through Brookside Park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. All funds raised from the race are set aside in a rental scholarship account to assist vulnerable neighbors in working towards self-sufficiency.

10th Annual Firecracker 6

Start your Fourth of July morning with a 6K or 6-mile race through downtown Indianapolis. Start at the City Market and run through Fountain Square before ending at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

IPL Downtown Freedom Fest

Food trucks, games, fireworks, and fun!

Party on The Plaza

All ages are welcome at this party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be food, live entertainment provided by the band Pushing Daisy’s, family-friendly games and activities, and the Tomlinson Tap Room beer garden!

I encourage guests to bring in blankets and lawn chairs to view the fireworks

Outside food, drink, and coolers are not allowed on site.

Free on the Fourth! At the Indiana Historical Society

Spend part of your Fourth of July exploring democracy, civics and government at the Indiana Historical Society. Put your own spin on famous political speeches, test your U.S. civics knowledge and learn how bills become laws. Also, show off your skills with frontier-era games and activities. Admission to the History Center is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carmel Fest

Enjoy a patriotic parade, delicious food, live entertainment, fun activity zones, and spectacular fireworks with your family and friends.

Star Spangled Symphony

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will play patriotic favorites including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture complete with real cannons and spectacular fireworks. The concert starts at 8 p.m.