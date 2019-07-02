× 1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has died from their injuries and another is in the hospital after a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side, according to police.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the call of a crash involving two vehicles at West 56th Street and North High School Road.

Officials say the deceased and the person taken to the hospital were adults within the same vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle, which contained five children, were not injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.