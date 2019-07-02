1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 4:52 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00PM, July 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has died from their injuries and another is in the hospital after a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side, according to police.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the call of a crash involving two vehicles at West 56th Street and North High School Road.

Officials say the deceased and the person taken to the hospital were adults within the same vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle, which contained five children, were not injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.