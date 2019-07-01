× Young Democrats of America announce Buttigieg will headline national convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will headline the 2019 Young Democrats of America (YDA) convention in Indianapolis.

This year’s national convention will run from Wednesday, July 17 to Saturday, July 20 at Union Station and is expecting over 1,000 attendees, according to YDA spokespeople.

Buttigieg will speak at the Thursday, July 18 evening general session, set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the convention are available at yda.org/convention.

“Mayor Pete has long been a supporter of the Indiana Young Democrats, and our organization is honored to welcome him to the 2019 Young Democrats of America National Convention, for the first time in Indianapolis,” said Indiana Young Democrats National Committeewoman and South Bend native Arielle Brandy.

YDA says this is the first time Indianapolis will host the national convention in its 90-year history, and the first time the group has come to Indiana in over 25 years.

Buttigieg was first elected mayor of South Bend in 2011 at 29 years old. He was re-elected in 2015, and is in his eighth and final year as mayor.

“The Young Democrats of America have fought for a moment like this — a millennial candidate for President who brings with him the new perspective of our generation,” said Danielle Glover, YDA Executive Vice President.