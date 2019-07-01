West side crash leaves 1 in critical condition, 1 with non-life threatening injuries

West side crash sends 2 to hospital on July 1, 2019 (Photo courtesy of the Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says it happened during a crash at the intersection of Southern Ave. and S. Lynhurst Dr. shortly before 3:15 p.m. Monday.

A second person was also transported to a local hospital, but officials say their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Drivers in the area can expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

