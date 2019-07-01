Right lane of westbound I-70 closed in Putnam County due to deadly crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – At least one person has been killed in a crash on westbound I-70 near the Cloverdale exit in Putnam County.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames says it happened at the 46 mile marker east of SR 231.
The right lane of westbound I-70 has been closed as a result of the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Little Point exit.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
