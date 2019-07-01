Right lane of westbound I-70 closed in Putnam County due to deadly crash

Deadly crash prompts closure on westbound I-70 in Putnam County on July 1, 2019

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – At least one person has been killed in a crash on westbound I-70 near the Cloverdale exit in Putnam County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames says it happened at the 46 mile marker east of SR 231.

The right lane of westbound I-70 has been closed as a result of the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Little Point exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

