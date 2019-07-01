Ride from Indianapolis to Chicago on new bus service for just $10

Photo courtesy of the OurBus Facebook page

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can now ride a bus from Indianapolis to Chicago for just $10.

New York City-based startup OurBus launched today. The company is taking over Amtrak’s Hoosier State train with daily routes. Stops include Chicago, Lafayette, Zionsville, and Indianapolis.

The bus service is testing out the route through September 2.

The bus will depart from E Washington St between N Delaware St and N Alabama St, across from the Indygo Downtown Transit Center. The bus stop at Chicago is located at 444 Jackson Blvd between Canal St and the Chicago River.

The pilot project comes after Indiana lawmakers discontinued funding for Amtrak’s Hoosier State passenger line in the new state budget. The train service also stops in Crawfordsville, Lafayette, Rensselaer and Dyer.

OurBus Co-Founder Axel Hellman says the company plans to monitor interest before deciding whether to continue the service.

You can find more information about the new bus service by visiting the OurBus website.

