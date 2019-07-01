Police asking for help in identifying man wanted for fraud in Westfield

Posted 9:26 am, July 1, 2019, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for fraud.

According to police, a man presented a forged and fraudulent Indiana Driver’s License while obtaining a line of credit at a local retailer on May 20, 2019.

The man was successful in making a $1391 purchase, but became nervous and left the store when associates began to question additional purchases.

In his haste, police say he left behind the forged identification he originally showed employees. Store associates confirmed that the man pictured on the identification was the same person who made the purchase in the store.

Anyone with information about this individual or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1300 (24 hours) or the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.