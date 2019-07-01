Ohio father, son arrested in Indiana after ISP finds pounds of marijuana

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a father and son from Ohio Monday morning after raw marijuana and marijuana products were found in their car.

The traffic stop occurred around 8:30 a.m. on I-70 near the New Castle exit. An ISP trooper clocked an eastbound Ford Fusion driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Christopher Karr of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was found to not have a license. As the trooper spoke with the passenger, 22-year-old Todd Karr, he smelled the odor of raw marijuana.

Other troopers were called over to assist, and eventually they found two pounds of raw marijuana and another two pounds of packaged products like edibles, waxes and oils.

Police say the father and son had recently visited Colorado, where marijuana is legal for recreational use, and purchased the items at a dispensary.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail. Each face a preliminary misdemeanor charge of dealing marijuana.

