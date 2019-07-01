× Man impersonates Greenfield city employee, steals from seniors at independent living facility

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are on the lookout for a man who posed as a city employee and targeted an independent living community, stealing from two older women.

Gathering in the clubhouse for a game of dominoes, residents in at the Villas of Springhurst are on edge after a stranger visited their neighborhood and stole from two of their own.

“Everyone I’m talking to wants me to get a camera and a chain lock and all that stuff,” said resident Jackie Masterson.

Last week, two older women were outside their homes when a man claiming to be with the city’s water department walked up.

“They just happened to be sitting out there, the two of them, and this guy come up and said he needed to check the water pressure,” Masterson said. “So they let him go in, and they didn’t go in with him.”

A few minutes later, the man was gone, along with thousands of dollars in jewelry.

“It’s upsetting that someone would pick on old people with a scam like that because older people are generally more trusting,” said resident Thomas Hunter. “It’s upsetting.”

Police confirmed the water department was not in the area. Police say you should always ask for identification before letting someone in.

“A lot of times scams or something like that will be going on to target the elderly or senior living,” said Deputy Chief Matt Holland with the Greenfield Police Department. “But this is the first time that I know of that someone has impersonated a city employee to try and gain entry into the residence.”

As residents spread the word among themselves, they hope this thief is brought to justice for stealing their neighbors jewelry and robbing them of their sense of safety.

“They are very concerned and they’re scared,” Hunter said of the two victims. “They’re both elderly and live alone and one is confined to a wheelchair. It’s scary for them.”

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30’s. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a tan polo.

If you have any information please contact Detective Lieutenant Randy Ratliff with the Greenfield Police Department at 317-325-1281 or email at ratliff@greenfieldin.org.