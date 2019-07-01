Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

Posted 5:23 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, July 1, 2019

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels have announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at the age of 27.

The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details. The Angels' game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

The Southlake Police Department says Skaggs was found unresponsive in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Angels issued this statement regarding Skaggs’ passing:

It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.

Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.

