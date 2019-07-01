× Indianapolis braces for annual Days Of The Dead convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis horror fans will have another chance to revel in a bloody mess of vendors, artists and filmmakers at the annual Days Of The Dead convention this weekend.

“Days Of The Dead is a by-the-fans, for-the-fans, convention which had its inaugural show in 2011 in Indianapolis, and has since expanded into a total of five cities nationwide, including Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Atlanta,” according to a convention press release.

Screen legends William Shatner and Kathleen Turner top the list of this year’s celebrity guests.

Horror faves and Rob Zombie cohorts Sid Haig and Bill Mosely, Terminator franchise heroes Edward Furlong and Michael Biehn, and Twin Peaks femme fatales Sherilyn Fenn and Alicia Witt will also been in attendance this year.

The convention also promises special events and horror-themed after parties in addition to vendor booths and artist tables.

“Days Of The Dead is rewriting the script and setting the bar for what a true horror convention weekend should look like,” declares their Facebook page.

Days Of The Dead starts Friday July 5, at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Westin Indianapolis at 241 West Washington Street.

The convention continues Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit Days Of The Dead here.