Heat wave in Indiana plus tracking rain

Saturday was the first time this year that Indianapolis hit 90°. Terre Haute and a couple of other places in Indiana did see 90 before that. Average highs are only in the mid 80s this time of the year, but it looks like we'll hit 90° again on Monday. Three days in a row is an official "heat wave" and we'll fall into that category Monday. Welcome to July!

With this heat, your car can hit 100 degrees in about ten minutes, so be sure to look before you lock.

Sunday afternoon's rain was mainly confined to our far western counties with Indianapolis not picking up accumulating rain since last Monday.

An isolated storm is possible Monday afternoon but most of the day will be dry and mainly sunny.

The same pattern is expected on Tuesday with heat pouring in and a couple of showers possible in the afternoon.

A few storms are possible for both days of CarmelFest this week, but we had a wet forecast last year and managed to get the parade and most of the festival in, so keep it tuned to CBS4 for the latest.

Looks like we've got daily rain chances all week long, actually, as a pesky front sits to our north for a few days. Many dry hours expected, though, so we'll still be able to get some pool time in.