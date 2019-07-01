Former couple to flip Carmel properties in new Bravo show ‘Flipping Exes’

CARMEL, Ind. – A new docu-series coming to Bravo will follow the lives of a former couple as they buy, renovate and sell high-end properties in Carmel, which the show describes as “the Beverly Hills of the Midwest.”

It’s called “Flipping Exes” and it premiers on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

The cable network says the stars of the show, Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure, realized that the very things that ended their relationship make them successful business partners.

Klemm is a realtor whose clients include everyone from professional athletes to CEOs. LeSure is a former financier who turned his savviness with numbers into overseeing construction and operations.

Like any good Bravo show, though, viewers can expect plenty of drama.

“There is plenty of bickering and playful flirtation between the two as Michael tries to manage Nina’s expensive taste while staying on budget,” Bravo wrote. “It’s not always a walk in the park with this couple, as they are often triggered by baggage left over from their personal relationship.”

Click here to watch a preview of “Flipping Exes.”