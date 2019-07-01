× 3 consecutive days of 90-degree heat ahead with no relief in sight

After months of enduring wave after wave of heavy rain. A change in our weather pattern is here. The first heatwave of the Summer has arrived. We are in for a long stretch of warm weather and rain chances will be minimal. Over the next seven days we’ll see chances for a widely scattered t-storm or two but no major organized rainfall is in the forecast.

Indianapolis averages nineteen, 90-degree days a year. Monday was out third day in a row. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will push heat index values into the middle and upper 90s. We will have sunny skies with a slight chance for isolated t-storms mainly in the late afternoon and evening, each day.

June will remembered as a wet month with 7.51″ of rain more than 3″ above average. The wet month ended dry. We had two dry four-day periods last month, making June the first month we’ve had four consecutive dry days, twice in one month, since last September. We ended the month with six consecutive dry days, our longest stretch since late October.

We have had 3, 90-degree days this Summer.

The UV Index will be in the very high category Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 90s Tuesday.

Expect hot, humid weather for Carmelfest.

Here are some ways to stay cool this week.

Double check the back seat during this heatwave.

We had two dry spells in June.

After a wet start June ended dry.