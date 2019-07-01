2 people sent to hospital after crash in Madison County

Posted 9:33 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, July 1, 2019

File photo

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Madison County.

At around 6:45 Monday, police say they responded to a crash on County Road 600 West, north of County Road 500 North.

Evidence gathered and witness accounts led investigators to believe a 1997 Ford Windstar van was traveling southbound on County Road 600 when it crossed over the centerline and struck a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Saint Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and the driver of the van was transported to Community Hospital in Anderson, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

