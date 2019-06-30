Registry allows Indiana deer hunters to connect with landowners

Posted 2:45 pm, June 30, 2019

The silhouette of a large red deer stag walking in the golden morning mist one autumn day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Deer hunters seeking private property in Indiana to hunt on can connect with landowners, golf courses, parks, land trusts, farmers and communities interested in letting them do so.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says Deer Hunt Registry system signups start Monday. The system is being administered by the DNR’s Fish & Wildlife division.

Signing onto the registry does not guarantee additional hunting opportunities or placement in a managed hunt.

The system replaces the Hunters Helping Farmers program and incorporating the Community Hunter Access Program.

