Police ask public's help locating missing Indianapolis boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A boy has gone missing, which has prompted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to ask for the public’s help in finding him.

Police say 9-year-old Brayden Hill was last seen on Saturday and is believed to have left his home during the overnight hours. Hill lives on the city’s south side, in the 500 block of East Thompson Road and has a history of running away, according to IMPD.

Hill is described as standing 4’9″ tall, weighs roughly 80 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He took with him a black backpack and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a gray t-shirt with a soccer ball on the front.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).