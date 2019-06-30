Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Near east side shooting claims one life

Posted 7:54 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, June 30, 2019

One person is dead after a shooting on N. Dearborn St.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  A shooting on Indy’s near east side has resulted in one person’s death.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of N. Dearborn Street with police responding around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 43-year-old male inside the home who had died by result of a gunshot wound. Two other individuals were inside the home as well, police said, one of whom is a juvenile.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random, stating the shooting is likely a contained incident.

Multiple people were outside the home when police arrived, but so far police said no one has come forward to speak to investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have yet to search the home as they await a warrant.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Indiana CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

 

