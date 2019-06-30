Man killed in near east side shooting

Posted 7:54 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, July 1, 2019

One person is dead after a shooting on N. Dearborn St.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  A man is dead after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of N. Dearborn Street around 7:15 p.m.

They found a 43-year-old man shot to death inside a home. Two other people were inside the home as well, one of whom is a juvenile, IMPD said.

Police don’t believe the shooting is random.

Multiple people were outside the home when IMPD arrived, but so far, police said no one has come forward to speak to investigators.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner will assist and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.