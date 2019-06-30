Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

LIVE BLOG: Severe weather impacting parts of central Indiana

Posted 4:35 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, June 30, 2019

Parts of central Indiana are experiencing severe weather this evening as a storm front moves into the state, and the heat creates opportunities for pop-up storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Greene, Hendricks, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo County in IN until 10 p.m.

Fountain and Montgomery County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until until 6:30 p.m.

Putnam, Morgan and Owen County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until until 6:15 p.m.

Monroe, Jackson and Brown County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m.

Follow our live blog for the latest of today’s severe weather.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.