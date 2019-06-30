× LIVE BLOG: Severe weather impacting parts of central Indiana

Parts of central Indiana are experiencing severe weather this evening as a storm front moves into the state, and the heat creates opportunities for pop-up storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Greene, Hendricks, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo County in IN until 10 p.m.

Fountain and Montgomery County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until until 6:30 p.m.

Putnam, Morgan and Owen County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until until 6:15 p.m.

Monroe, Jackson and Brown County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m.

