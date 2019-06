Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Panelists Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several local headlines, including the race for governor, race for mayor and the emerging field of potential candidates in the 5th congressional district.

This week, we also took a closer look at the DCS lawsuit, and spoke one-on-one with new IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson: