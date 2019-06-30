IN Focus: Candidates spar in first Democratic debates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI - Twenty candidates took to the debate stage over two nights in Miami, to officially start the first of several debates leading up to next year's Democratic primaries.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) emerged early in the second debate, taking the fight to former Vice President Joe Biden and delivering a performance that many analysts described as the strongest of the field.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) also took the stage on Thursday, facing questions about the recent police shooting in South Bend, among other topics.

Swalwell to Buttigieg: “But you’re the mayor? Why don’t you fire the chief?” other candidates also critical of mayor’s response. Biden also facing heat from Harris on recent comments regarding ‘civil relationship’ with lawmakers who once held segregationist views — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) June 28, 2019