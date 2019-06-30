IN Focus: Braun, Banks on 2020 candidates, border controversy

Posted 10:08 am, June 30, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) spoke with CBS4  this week, discussing a range of issues in the news, including the 2020 campaign and the controversy on the border.

In the video above, Braun and Banks also share their thoughts on the controversy Mayor Pete Buttigieg has faced after an officer-involved shooting in South Bend.

Over the weekend, Banks also tweeted his thoughts about the President's travels overseas to the G20 summit, and the trade talks with China.

During the trip, the President also met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.