Corridor developing for storms to travel this afternoon and evening

Temperatures are heating up around central Indiana. Yesterday I mentioned that we could see rain/thunderstorms start to develop once the air temperature reached 87°/88°.

Temperatures now range from the upper 80°s to lower 90°s and isolated showers are beginning to develop. I expect more to develop, along with some becoming thunderstorms.

The atmosphere is capped over eastern/northeast portions of central Indiana. The cap will help keep storms moving along an alley from NE Illinois to southern Indiana.

The Storm Prediction Center says they are expecting the complex of thunderstorms in northern Illinois to continue moving southeast along a corridor where cumulus clouds are building.

As the complex moves in to western Indiana the main threat will be strong winds, small hail, dangerous lightning, and heavy downpours.