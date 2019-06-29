Suspect dies after police chase ends in pond

Posted 6:56 am, June 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — One person is dead after apparently drowning during a police chase that ended in a pond. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Indianapolis’ west side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department was involved in a pursuit with three suspects who allegedly burglarized a residence. Police say at least two of the suspects attempted to evade capture by jumping into a retention pond.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to assist in apprehending the suspects. At least one person has been pronounced dead after his body was recovered during the water rescue. The second suspect exited the pond and was taken into custody by police. It’s unclear at this time if the third suspect has been found.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.