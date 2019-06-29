× Suspect dies after police chase ends in pond

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — One person is dead after apparently drowning during a police chase that ended in a pond. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Indianapolis’ west side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department was involved in a pursuit with three suspects who allegedly burglarized a residence. Police say at least two of the suspects attempted to evade capture by jumping into a retention pond.

4:21 AM – #IFD TAC Team 14 assists @IMPDnews at 3510 Kebil Dr. w/ recovery of suspect in retention pond after burglary in progress results in foot chase & suspect jumps into water. Recovered non-viable 15 feet from shore about 6 feet down. pic.twitter.com/zK3fyv6Hqs — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 29, 2019

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to assist in apprehending the suspects. At least one person has been pronounced dead after his body was recovered during the water rescue. The second suspect exited the pond and was taken into custody by police. It’s unclear at this time if the third suspect has been found.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.