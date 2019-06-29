× Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing K-9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a retired K-9 who escaped her enclosure and has been missing since Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the 12-year-old Belgian Malinois’ name is Laika. She got loose in Camby on the southwest side of Indianapolis after being frightened by fireworks.

Laika is said to have leg issues. She is microchipped and her collar contains her information.

Though police say she is friendly and not a “bite dog,” those who encounter her should still use an appropriate level of caution.

If you or someone you know spots Laika or has taken her in, please call MCSO’s non-emergency dispatch at 317-327-3811.