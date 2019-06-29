Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing K-9

Posted 3:12 pm, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:18PM, June 29, 2019

Laika (Photo By Marion County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a retired K-9 who escaped her enclosure and has been missing since Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the 12-year-old Belgian Malinois’ name is Laika. She got loose in Camby on the southwest side of Indianapolis after being frightened by fireworks.

Laika is said to have leg issues. She is microchipped and her collar contains her information.

Though police say she is friendly and not a “bite dog,” those who encounter her should still use an appropriate level of caution.

If you or someone you know spots Laika or has taken her in, please call MCSO’s non-emergency dispatch at 317-327-3811.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.