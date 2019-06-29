Greyhound bus crash leaves at least 12 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Several people were injured in a bus crash early Saturday morning. The accident happened near downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department has confirmed that an Greyhound bus was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck at the intersection of South Missouri Street and West McCarty Street near Lucas Oil Stadium. The accident happened shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to IFD, between 12 to 14 people sustained injuries that required medical attention. It’s unclear who was at fault for the crash.

At this time all the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

This is a developing story.

