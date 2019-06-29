First 90° temperature in over 9 months; Heat and humidity set to continue

Welcome to summer! Temperatures are up and so is the humidity. This will continue for the second half of the weekend where thermometers should top out in the low 90°s in central Indiana.

There will be a chance for a few widely scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening.

CRACKING 90

Indianapolis finally did it. The capital city reached 90° for the first time in 2019. It was also the first time Indy reached 90° in nearly 9 1/2 months. The last time was September 20, 2018.

CONTINUES TO FEEL MUGGLY

Continue to hydrate! The heat index will climb to the mid/upper 90°s each of the next four days.

The affects of heat/humidity is a cumulative problem. The more warm and humid days, the less time for your body to cool off, is when people start having health problems.

BURN TIME

The UV Index is forecast to be 10 Sunday at noon according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

That means your skin can begin to burn in as little as 15-minutes without SPF15+ sunscreen.

It looks like warm and humid conditions will continue through at least the next seven days. While there is a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms, not everyone will have rain every day. It is a typical summer pattern.