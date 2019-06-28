Woman falls victim to revenge porn shortly before new Indiana law takes effect

Posted 7:42 pm, June 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New laws go into effect in Indiana on Monday, including a new revenge porn law that says anyone who distributes intimate photos or videos of someone without their consent could face criminal charges.

The law defines “intimate” as anything showing sexual intercourse, other sexual conduct, or naked body parts. To be charged, the person who distributes that content has to know the person in it didn’t agree to share it with others.

Unfortunately, the new measure is about a week too late for one Indianapolis woman.

Chelsea Newerth says she sent sexual photos and videos to her boyfriend a long time ago, but asked him to delete them after they broke up and she got engaged to someone else.

Thursday night, Newerth discovered not only did he fail to delete them, he sent them out to many others, including her future brother-in-law.

“We can’t look each other in the eye right now," said Newerth. "I’m marrying his brother, he is going to be in our wedding and I can’t look at him. It’s weird."

Newerth says she’s embarrassed but doesn’t want to put the blame on herself for sending them. At the time, she trusted her now ex-boyfriend.

Newerth hopes this law stops people from doing this to others but there isn't much she can do about her own situation.

“I’m mad. It’s there. It’s in my life now and I have kids. I work with kids. I have a fiancé and it’s there," said Newerth. "I don’t know who is going to see it. He won’t answer me about it. I tried to message him."

Newerth does have a recommendation for those thinking about sending nude photos or videos to someone. She says people should get written proof that you do not want anyone else viewing the content.

Revenge porn starts as a misdemeanor, but does become a felony if the person is a repeat offender.

