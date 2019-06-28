Top U.S. immigration official says Border crossings are dropping

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies for agency’s fiscal year 2020 budget request before Senate Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Last year, the administration separated more than 2,500 children from parents as part of a policy to prosecute anyone caught crossing into the United States illegally, but that practice was stopped. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The acting secretary of Homeland Security said he expected 25% fewer migrants to cross the border this month, as officials in Yuma unveiled their latest outdoor facility meant to detain children and families.

Kevin McAleenan said at a brief news conference in Washington that the numbers would still be too high, but it was a start. Typically fewer people cross the border during hot summer months, but there still have been tens of thousands of families and children arriving. Facilities are vastly overcrowded and advocates have decried conditions inside.

Congress sent President Donald Trump a $4.6 billion package on Thursday that bolsters care for those taken into custody. McAleenan praised the move, but also cautioned there was much more work to do.

