REVIEW | Spider-Man: Far From Home

**Spoiler warning: This review contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame**

Review by Dustin Heller

Here we are at one of the biggest movie weekends of the year and wouldn’t you know it, we’ve got another superhero movie to get excited about. Spider-Man: Far From Home is our first glance into life on Earth after the shocking events of Avengers: Endgame .

This is now the 23rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is so hard to believe. Far From Home is the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and the second solo turn for Tom Holland as the webslinger. Alongside Holland, the film stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal. Far From Home is rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

Far From Home picks up right where Endgame left off: the world is still reeling from “The Blip” and trying to cope with the loss of Iron Man and others. It is summer vacation for Peter Parker and he wants to get away to Europe on a school trip and leave the worries of being a superhero behind so he can just be a teenager.

Just one problem: a new force is attacking Earth and many of the Avengers are unavailable, so the world needs Spider-Man. Nick Fury works his magic and takes Peter to trouble spots across Europe. He teams up with a new hero from another dimension named Mysterio and together they set out to save the world.

But people are starting to notice that Spider-Man seems to appear wherever Peter Parker is, whether at home or abroad. Will Spider-Man be able to the save day and maintain his secret identity?

This is the Spider-Man movie that we’ve needed since the inception of the MCU! They’ve found the perfect Peter Parker in Tom Holland and Far From Home should serve as a launching point into the next phase of The Avengers. The biggest issue with the series of Spider-Man films before Tom Holland was that they took themselves a little too seriously (which is still a major problem for the DC universe).

This new Spider-Man feels fresh and exciting! The film is really funny and the writing is super-creative and smart. Not only that, but they’ve assembled a diverse, perfect cast to pull it off. Tom Holland is going to be a major movie star.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the perfect summer blockbuster that the entire family will love. It’s well worth a trip to the theater!

Get your popcorn ready…

Grade: A