'Operation Highway Heat' results in 109 drug-related arrests in 3 Indiana counties

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Law enforcement agencies from three Indiana counties teamed up for a three-day operation that resulted in 109 arrests on 177 drug-related charges.

The goal of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Highway Heat,” was to enforce traffic laws and catch individuals who utilize Indiana roadways to transport and distribute illegal narcotics.

From Tuesday to Thursday, authorities in Miami, Fulton and Howard counties utilized marked and unmarked patrol vehicles to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31, which was chosen because a large volume of motorists utilize the road to travel through the heart of the state.

During the three days, officers allegedly located cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, marijuana candy, MDMA, THC oil, prescription medications, and paraphernalia. All of the contraband was found during traffic stops.

“Officers wanted to serve notice that as the summer temperatures increase, so will their vigilance in keeping illegal narcotics from reaching Hoosier communities,” Indiana State Police wrote.

Of the 177 charges in the operation, police say 17 were classified as felonies. Officers also issued 92 traffic citations and 374 written warnings. There was also two driving while impaired arrests.

Citizens are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agencies with any information about the possession, distribution, or selling of illegal narcotics. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the Indiana State Police Drug and Gang Hotline at 1-800-453-4756.