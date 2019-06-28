No injuries reported after 3-car accident in Whitestown

Three car accident in front of Amazon Fulfillment Center

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Failure to yield by one driver lead to a chain reaction of events which resulted in a three car accident Friday morning in front of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Perry Worth Road and Anson Blvd.

Police reported that one driver pulled out from the Center into the pathway of car traveling eastbound on Perry Worth Road.

Another car also pulled out from the Center at the same time and was unable to avoid the first car, striking that vehicle in the back.

No injuries were reported as police continue investigate the incident.

