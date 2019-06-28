Judge, another man charged in May 1 Indianapolis shooting outside White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Clark County judge and another man involved in a shooting from last month are now facing charges, court records show.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry will provide an update at 1 p.m. Friday on the shooting of two Clark County judges last month.

A release from Curry’s office said he’ll discuss the investigation into the May 1 altercation and shooting outside a downtown White Castle that wounded judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams.

Court records show Adams is facing charges including battery and disorderly conduct. Brandon Kaiser, one of the suspects initially arrested in the incident, faces charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and carrying a handgun without a license.

On May 10, Curry’s office said no charges were being sought at that time, saying more evidence was needed.

The judges were in town for a conference. IMPD also released surveillance video taken moments before the shooting and said an argument preceded the shooting.