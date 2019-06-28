× Johnson County law enforcement ask public to help find missing 17-year-old girl

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County are asking the public to help locate a missing teen from Franklin.

The sheriff’s office posted a flyer from police Friday that says Whitney Hedrick has been missing since Friday, June 21. She may have traveled to the Greensburg or Muncie areas, according to police.

The 17-year-old is described as being a white female, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s said to be about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. When last seen, her hair was dyed black.

Police say Hedrick also has a black and white tattoo of a triangle and roses on her left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, 1-800-The-Lost, or 317-346-6336.