Johnson County law enforcement ask public to help find missing 17-year-old girl

Posted 4:17 pm, June 28, 2019, by

Whitney Hedrick (Photos courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County are asking the public to help locate a missing teen from Franklin.

The sheriff’s office posted a flyer from police Friday that says Whitney Hedrick has been missing since Friday, June 21. She may have traveled to the Greensburg or Muncie areas, according to police.

The 17-year-old is described as being a white female, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s said to be about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. When last seen, her hair was dyed black.

Police say Hedrick also has a black and white tattoo of a triangle and roses on her left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, 1-800-The-Lost, or 317-346-6336.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.