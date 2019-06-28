Central Indiana families trying to beat the heat this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This weekend in Indianapolis will be the warmest in more than nine months. On Friday, several families were already finding ways to beat the heat.

There was a big crowd at Holliday Park on the city's northwest side. Kids were playing in the splash pad while the parents sat in chairs to enjoy the summer day too.

"It's heavy," said Linsday Farmerk, "like you can really feel it."

While some in the city were trying to beat the heat, others were turning it up. At Food Truck Fridays on Georgia Street downtown, food truck workers stood over grills for hours during lunch rush.

"I want to say 115 degrees. It feels very hot," said Luis Ramirez, an employee at Las Tortugas Food Truck.

He said he was going through at least five bottles of water during the day.

These temperatures brought in business for heating and cooling crews like Breedlove Dobbs. Jeff Rich, the CEO, said the most common mistake they see on calls is a dirty filter. He suggested checking it every month so the system does not shut off.

"The minute you start seeing a difference in the temperature, the odds are there is something going on already," said Rich.

IPL also has suggestions on how to keep your utility bills down during the summer. The company said to close blinds, use fans and turn your thermostat up as comfortable as possible.