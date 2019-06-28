× Hot air pouring into Central Indiana; tracking rain

What a gorgeous summer morning! Waking up in the low 70s and with a beautiful sunrise on this final Friday of June. The next couple of days will bring extreme heat, including what will likely add up to be our first official heat wave. Cars can reach over 100° in less than ten minutes so it is very important when traveling with kids that you look before you lock. Goegeous summer day for Friday! Highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Heat indices will be even higher in the upper 90s on Saturday! Actual air temperatures will just flirt with 90. Countdown to Carmel Fest next week! This weekend will bring the chance for an official heat wave as a stretch of 90s is anticipated. Watching for rain chances for Carmel Fest but we should still be able to have some fun! The whole CBS 4 team will be in Carmel! See you there for some selfies!