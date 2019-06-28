× Our first 90-degree high temperatures of the year will come this weekend

We have had two dry four-day periods this month, making June the first month we’ve had four consecutive dry days, twice in one month, since last September. After months of enduring wave after wave of heavy rain. A change in our weather pattern is here.

The first heatwave of the Summer has arrived. We are in for a long stretch of warm weather and rain chances will be minimal. Over the next seven days we’ll see chances for a widely scattered t-storm or two but no major organized rainfall is in the forecast.

Indianapolis averages nineteen, 90-degree days a year. Not only will we see our first 90-degree day of the year this weekend but high temperatures will be at or above 90 for the next seven days. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will push heat index values into the middle and upper 90s. We will have sunny skies with a slight chance for isolated t-storms mainly in the late afternoon and evening, each day.

We have only had three dry weekends this year.

Drink plenty of water and pace yourself this weekend.

Be sure to double-check the back seat for kids and pets this weekend.

Water levels are high and currents are swift, so be careful around water this weekend.

Sunscreen will be necessary this weekend.

Expect a high temperature in the 90s Saturday.

Expect a high temperature in the 90s Sunday.