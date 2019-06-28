Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ donate $1.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame presented St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a $1.5 million check.

They raised the money through a social media campaign. The couple shot to fame thanks to their home improvement show, which ran on HGTV from 2013 to 2018 and drew big ratings.

Thanks to @chipgaines and @joannagaines for visiting @Target House last week to reveal a new playhouse and drop off a $1.4M #chipinchallenge check for the kids of St. Jude! Learn more: https://t.co/2Xj30Jmt2q pic.twitter.com/EBh1SxLw0e — St. Jude (@StJude) June 27, 2019

Chip Gaines announced the “Chip-In Challenge” in an Instagram post on June 4. He encouraged followers to donate money for St. Jude.

Gaines said they raised $230,000 for St. Jude in 2017, when he agreed to shave his head. He wanted to do something even bigger for 2019, leading to the challenge.

“Every penny we raise will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and it’s a fact that when we all chip in towards one goal, nothing can stop us,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chip and Joanna hosted a garden party for St. Jude children on June 19 with help from Target. They also unveiled a special children’s playhouse they designed themselves. The couple donated $547,000 of their own money to the campaign.

“Today we're leaving St. Jude feeling changed forever,” Joanna wrote on Instagram. “The beautiful kids and families here carry such strength and hope, and we were honored to spend the day with them. Thank you Target for throwing the best garden party and for all you do for the families who stay at the Target House.”

The challenge also raised $512,000 for the "Brave Like Gabe Foundation," an organization that supports cancer research.