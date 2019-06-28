Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ donate $1.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame presented St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a $1.5 million check.
They raised the money through a social media campaign. The couple shot to fame thanks to their home improvement show, which ran on HGTV from 2013 to 2018 and drew big ratings.
Chip Gaines announced the “Chip-In Challenge” in an Instagram post on June 4. He encouraged followers to donate money for St. Jude.
Gaines said they raised $230,000 for St. Jude in 2017, when he agreed to shave his head. He wanted to do something even bigger for 2019, leading to the challenge.
THANK YOU ALL—you blew this thing out of the water. Because of YOU, we have raised $1.49 million for @stjude and $512,000 for the @bravelikegabe Foundation. Over TWO MILLION DOLLARS raised for the fight against cancer! This campaign is proof that when we all work together for something bigger than ourselves, anything is possible. ⠀ ⠀ And to my friend @dudedadvlog, thank you for the original challenge and motivation to do something BIG. ⠀ ⠀ And of course, also to @lauren_daigle, @drewbarrymore, @arod, @jlo, @kevinlove, @spaceykacey, @jessiejamesdecker, and @floridageorgialine—thank YOU for spreading the word and helping crush our original $230,000 goal!! #ChipInChallenge⠀ ⠀ I’d do it all again for the brave kids @stjude—we will see you soon. And to my dear friend @gigrunewald, til we meet again. #notTodayCancer
“Every penny we raise will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and it’s a fact that when we all chip in towards one goal, nothing can stop us,” he wrote on Instagram.
Chip and Joanna hosted a garden party for St. Jude children on June 19 with help from Target. They also unveiled a special children’s playhouse they designed themselves. The couple donated $547,000 of their own money to the campaign.
“Today we're leaving St. Jude feeling changed forever,” Joanna wrote on Instagram. “The beautiful kids and families here carry such strength and hope, and we were honored to spend the day with them. Thank you Target for throwing the best garden party and for all you do for the families who stay at the Target House.”
Today we're leaving @StJude feeling changed forever. The beautiful kids and families here carry such strength and hope, and we were honored to spend the day with them. Thank you @target for throwing the best garden party and for all you do for the families who stay at the Target House. And thank you once again to everyone who helped #ChipIn to support the children at St. Jude. ❤️
The challenge also raised $512,000 for the "Brave Like Gabe Foundation," an organization that supports cancer research.