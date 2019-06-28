× 4th of July $25 ticket sale announced by Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Promoters at Live Nation have announced a $25 ticket promotion for several area shows starting July 1.

The “ALL-IN” tickets feature concerts at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park, and Old National Centre.

Artists on the eligible show list include 311, O.A.R., Brantley Gilbert, Skillet, Carly Rae Jepsen, Deep Purple, Alice Cooper and more.

Fans will be able to purchase single show tickets for $25, with all fees included, on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. through Monday, July 8 at 10 p.m.

