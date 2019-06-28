4 people dead after crash in Daviess County

Posted 6:30 am, June 28, 2019, by

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – Two adults and two children are dead after a crash in Daviess County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 58 and CR 425 E.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle was traveling southbound when it failed to yield to the right of way to a westbound vehicle at the intersection.

The crash resulted in the deaths of all occupants of the southbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the Daviess Community Hospital with a head injury.

The names of the victims haven’t been released yet.

