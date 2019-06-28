× 3-vehicle crash in Carroll County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in northwestern Carroll County on Friday.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says officers responded to the scene on US 421 north of County Road 700N at about 4:16 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck on its top, as well as a 2008 Honda Odyssey van and a 2006 Pontiac G6 passenger car.

Investigators believe the Honda and Pontiac were headed northbound on US 421. When the Honda began slowing for other traffic in front of it, it’s believed that the driver of the Pontiac failed to recognize that and rear-ended the Honda.

Officers say that caused the Pontiac to cross the center line and into the path of the southbound Dodge pickup truck. The front end of the pickup truck struck the driver’s side of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac was severely injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were transported to Lafayette area hospitals with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are withholding the names of those involved until further investigation can be completed and family members can be notified of the deceased driver.