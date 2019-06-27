Weekend Rock: Dave Matthews Band, Lavell Crawford, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this weekend!

You know Lavell Crawford as Huell Babineaux from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but we were first introduced to the actor/comedian as the 2007 runner up for NBC’s Last Comic Standing. The St. Louis funny man is holding down the entire weekend at Helium Comedy Club with six sets running Thursday through Sunday.

Punk Rock Night presents Flipper on their 40th anniversary tour at Melody Inn on Thursday night. Formed in San Francisco in 1979, the seminal punk band has influenced everyone from the Melvins to Nirvana and will appear with Indy favorites The Dockers and Chives.

Dave Matthews Band returns to Indiana to dominate the weekend once again. DMB will play two shows - Friday and Saturday - at Ruoff Music Center. The Noblesville venue is one of the few stops where the band will play for two nights in a row and, as always, will delight his hardcore fanbase.

Son Volt arose from the ashes of the alt-country legend Uncle Tupelo in the mid-’90s and continue to kick out quality rock and blues. The group led by Jay Farrar released their ninth studio album, Union, this year and you can catch them at HI-FI Indy on Friday.

If you have a classic rock itch that needs scratching, Thunderstruck - America’s AC/DC Tribute at The Vogue Friday night is sure to satisfy. The touring spectacle guarantees a complete immersive AC/DC experience based on rave reviews from across the country.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse has two gigantic pop shows this weekend: Twenty One Pilots on Friday and Ariana Grande on Saturday. These two acts have been everywhere over the past few years, from the top of the charts to award show red carpets. If you’re not going to one of these shows this weekend, you probably know someone who is.

Sometimes the kids need to rock too. Pack up the van and head to the Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park for Kidz Bop on Saturday. 2019 marks another nationwide tour for the multi-million selling, kid-friendly compilation albums. Sunday at the Lawn is post-grunge favorites Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World on their Summer Gods Tour.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne is one of the strangest (or maybe perfect?) pairings of the year. This pop-punk, hip-hop night comes to Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday of next week. It could be one of the funnest nights of the summer as Blink-182 has promised to play their 1999 hit album Enema of the State in its entirety on this tour.