× The first heatwave of the Summer is here

After a cool, wet Spring a welcome change in our weather pattern is here. We are in for a long stretch of warm weather and rain chances will be minimal. Over the next seven days we’ll see chances for a widely scattered t-storm or two but no major organized rainfall is in the forecast.

In other words, the first heatwave of the Summer is here. Indianapolis averages nineteen, 90-degree days a year. High temperatures will be at or above 90 for the next seven days. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will push heat index values into the middle and upper 90s. We will have sunny skies with a slight chance for isolated t-storms mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

We have had 23, 80-degree days so far this year.

The UV Index will be in the high category Friday.

We’ll have a small chance for a pop-up t-storm Friday.

Look in the backseat before you lock your car.

Highs will be near 90 Friday.

Here are some tips to stay cool in the heat.

We have only had three dry weekends this year.

We’ll have a chance for widely scattered t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for widely scattered t-storms Sunday.