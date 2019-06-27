× More interstate closures planned in Marion County this weekend due to construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers can expect more road closures in Marion County as the Indiana Department of Transportation continues its work this weekend.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on five different projects throughout the county from Friday evening to Monday morning.

INDOT wants to remind motorists to plan extra time to get to their destination and to watch for slow traffic in construction zones.

Below is a general idea of where lane restrictions and closures will be:

FULL CLOSURE on I-65 NB from I-465 to I-865 Closure continues all weekend ALL lanes will reopen by Monday morning at 6 a.m.

on I-65 NB from I-465 to I-865 FULL CLOSURE on I-65 NB from South Split to North Split ALL lanes will be closed Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

on I-65 NB from South Split to North Split FULL CLOSURE on I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split ALL lanes will be closed Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

on I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465 Right three lanes closed On ramps from Southport Rd to I-65 NB will be closed Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 WB from Fall Creek to the White River Left three lanes closed Closed Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 EB/SB from Keystone to Pendleton Pike Left three lanes closed Closed from Friday overnight to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 WB/SB from 96th St to 46th Street (West side) Left three lanes closed Friday 8 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

I-65 NB from 29th St to Lafayette Rd Left two lanes closed Friday 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-65 SB from Lafayette Rd to 29th St Left two lanes closed Saturday 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.



