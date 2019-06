× Marion boy flown to Riley Children’s Hospital after he was found unresponsive in pool

MARION, Ind. – A Marion boy was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was found in a pool at 5:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street.

Medics transported him to a local hospital, but he was later flown to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Police ruled out foul play. We will update this story when more information is available.