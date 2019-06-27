Man wanted for kidnapping, rape takes his own life during Boone County standoff

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and rape in Tippecanoe County took his own life during a standoff in Boone County, according to Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

The sheriff says Paul Etter, 55, shot himself twice around 6:12 p.m. Thursday and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the nearly 4-hour standoff, 300 North was closed from State Road 39 to 375 North due to police activity in the area. It’s now being reopened.

Etter had been on the run for several days after 911 operators received a call Saturday from a woman who said she was being held against her will.

The woman said a man abducted her after her car got a flat tire while she was driving in the east central part of Tippecanoe County. Police later identified Etter as the suspect and said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Thursday, police say Etter took off from a car and displayed a gun toward himself. A perimeter was then set up around the area.

“Houses are being told to get in a secure place or people are being escorted out of their houses if they want to leave,” said Boone County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Wesley Garst.

A command center for the investigation was set up at Witham Hospital.