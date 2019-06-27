× Indianapolis to host first official ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Circle City will host the first-ever real-world event for the new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite augmented reality game.

Niantic and WB Games made the announcement Thursday. The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival will take place at White River State Park from Aug. 31 through Sept. 1—Labor Day Weekend.

Players will be able to engage in a variety of interactive experiences that will blur the line between the game and the real world.

Players in Indianapolis will be called to investigate chaotic magical activity leaking into the Muggle world and work together to solve the mystery. They’ll explore White River State Park to uncover artifacts, cast spells and encounter fantastic beasts.

“We’re delighted to welcome thousands of wizards and witches playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Indy over Labor Day weekend,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. “Our long history of hosting gamers from around the world and delivering large-scale events makes Indy the perfect place to launch this first-of-its-kind event, an event which will also put Indy’s culture and local businesses on full display in front of a global audience.”

The game rolled out last week on iOS and Android devices. It tasks players with investigating magical activity as they explore their own neighborhoods and cities.

Learn more about the event here.