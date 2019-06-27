× Greenwood Freedom Fest, 2 music superstars in concert and Indy Ultimate highlight another exciting event weekend in central Indiana

2019 Indy Ultimate

In and around downtown Indianapolis

Experience downtown Indianapolis like never before at the 2019 Indy Ultimate this Saturday from 8am-12pm! The Indy Ultimate is a five-mile run/walk featuring stops at Indy’s most iconic sports venues, arts and culture sites, and city landmarks. Some of the unique experiences participants will enjoy include running the bases at Victory Field, completing an obstacle course on the American Legion Mall with the Indiana National Guard, kissing the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and kicking a field goal, catching a pass or kicking a soccer ball on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. You’ll finish the route at Monument Circle with a post-race party.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Footlite Musicals

Some of Indiana’s very own talented thespians are bringing “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to life on stage beginning this Friday at Footlite Musicals. Expect a beautifully scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

This production is based on the Victor Hugo’s novel and features songs from the Disney animated feature as well as new songs by the legendary Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Shows run from June 28th through July 14th and tickets start at just $15.

Marion County Fair

Marion County Fairgrounds

The Marion County Fair is going on now through Sunday, June 30th. This year’s fair includes a variety of attractions including a petting zoo, live music and entertainment, queen and princess pageant, 4-H exhibits, family arts exhibits, 4-H animal competitions, the Dino-ROAR interactive dinosaur exhibit, first bite fishing tank, bear hollow chainsaw carving demos, K9 Frisbee dogs, princesses and superheroes, the midway, fabulous fair food, and much more for the entire family! Admission is $5 per adult, free for children under 5 and individuals with a military ID.

Greenwood Freedom Festival

Greenwood

Celebrate Independence Day a bit early this weekend at the Greenwood Freedom Festival! Festivities will kick off on Saturday, June 29th, with a parade at noon followed by all your favorite festival attractions and activities like live music, over 200 vendor booths, a kid’s zone, plenty of delicious food and drinks. The festival will culminate with the 6th annual Freedom Jam and fireworks when the sun goes down!

Dave Matthews Band

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

The legendary Dave Matthews Band returns to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this weekend for shows on both Friday and Saturday night! This is always one of the most popular shows of the year and DMB’s North American Summer Tour 2019 will surely be no different! Both shows kick off at 8pm.

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Multi-platinum selling artist Ariana Grande is bringing her Sweetener World Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Saturday, June 29th. This is the makeup date from the previously cancelled show on 4/12/19 and original tickets will still be honored. Opening artists also include Social House and Normani. The concert starts at 8pm.

Garfield Park Art and Music Festival

Garfield Park Arts Center

The 2nd annual Garfield Park Art & Music Festival is happening this Saturday from 4-9pm behind the Garfield Park Arts Center. This is an outdoor festival celebrating the art, music, and culture of Indianapolis. The event will feature local musicians and bands of diverse genres performing their original music. Up to forty local artists working in a variety of mediums will also host artist booths with their fine art and handmade wares for sale. Enjoy beers by Garfield Brewery, as well as local food trucks and vendors. This free, family-friendly event is part of Indy Parks and Recreation’s annual Pack the Parks day and will also feature kids’ crafts and activities. Parking is free and available in front of the Garfield Park Arts Center and throughout the park.

